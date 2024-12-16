Kim Kardashian drops footage from starry SKIMS NYC store opening!

New York, New York - Kim Kardashian put her best foot forward in pics from her star-studded SKIMS NYC store opening!

Kim Kardashian celebrated the grand opening of SKIMS' flagship store in NYC with several of her famous friends. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

The beauty mogul may be down a foot, but she didn't let that stop her from mixing and mingling at the grand opening of her SKIMS flagship storefront in the Big Apple.

On Sunday, Kim dropped multiple Instagram posts that featured coverage from the glam event where followers got a closer look at The Kardashians star's cream-colored fit and matching scooter.

Kim flaunted the monochromatic piece while sipping on a cocktail as more snaps highlighted the A-listers that supported her big night.

Among the famous faces present were Paris Hilton, Cardi B, and Ice Spice – who all rocked fierce leopard print ensembles!

Also in attendance were Ciara, Ashley Graham, Teyana Taylor, and SKIMS co-founders Jens and Emma Grede.