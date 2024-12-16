Kim Kardashian drops footage from starry SKIMS NYC store opening!
New York, New York - Kim Kardashian put her best foot forward in pics from her star-studded SKIMS NYC store opening!
The beauty mogul may be down a foot, but she didn't let that stop her from mixing and mingling at the grand opening of her SKIMS flagship storefront in the Big Apple.
On Sunday, Kim dropped multiple Instagram posts that featured coverage from the glam event where followers got a closer look at The Kardashians star's cream-colored fit and matching scooter.
Kim flaunted the monochromatic piece while sipping on a cocktail as more snaps highlighted the A-listers that supported her big night.
Among the famous faces present were Paris Hilton, Cardi B, and Ice Spice – who all rocked fierce leopard print ensembles!
Also in attendance were Ciara, Ashley Graham, Teyana Taylor, and SKIMS co-founders Jens and Emma Grede.
Kim captioned her first post, "Dreams do come true! A store on 5th ave in NYC. Crrrrrraaaaazzzzzyyyyyyyyy," while writing in her last one, "Our flagship store is now open in NYC! I’m so grateful to my dream team at @skims for making this all happen!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian