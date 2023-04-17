Kim Kardashian's daughter North West takes the stage with Katy Perry in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada - Kim Kardashian was a proud mama when her daughter North West surprisingly joined Katy Perry at her Las Vegas residency.
What happens in Vegas didn't stay in Vegas as Kim and Kanye West's oldest daughter made her stage debut with pop star Katy Perry.
On Sunday, the 42-year-old SKIMs owner dropped footage on her Instagram story from her weekend girls trip to Sin City with her mini-me, Kourtney Kardashian's daughter and twin Penelope Disick, and a close family friend.
The ladies attended Perry's Las Vegas residency, but the concert soon shifted and turned into an unforgettable night for Kimye's daughter.
Per Kim's clips, the nine-year-old was asked to join the Firework singer on stage for a special treat!
North West makes Kim K proud at Katy Perry's Las Vegas residency
The Kardashians star's videos show an excited North, along with Penelope and another friend, on stage with Perry as the singer gushes over the pre-teen's TikTok page.
"So the reason I know your name is because I'm a huge fan of your TikTok," the Dark Horse artist is heard telling North in the clip.
"I've seen a couple of them that you've made. You're a really good dancer, and I thought what better way to be a great dancer than to show the world your awesome dance moves?"
Of course, the proud mom perfectly captured her daughter's first stage appearance as she was seated front and center.
Perry then gifted North and her crew a chance to show off their moves and do a cartwheel during the "walk-off competition."
The group also busted out some dance moves alongside the singer's dancers.
Once again, North has proven that she truly is a star in the making!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & katyperry