Kim Kardashian's daughter North West takes the stage with Katy Perry in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada - Kim Kardashian was a proud mama when her daughter North West surprisingly joined Katy Perry at her Las Vegas residency.

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West (center l) made a surprise appearance on stage with Kay Perry (l) over the weekend. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & katyperry

What happens in Vegas didn't stay in Vegas as Kim and Kanye West's oldest daughter made her stage debut with pop star Katy Perry.

On Sunday, the 42-year-old SKIMs owner dropped footage on her Instagram story from her weekend girls trip to Sin City with her mini-me, Kourtney Kardashian's daughter and twin Penelope Disick, and a close family friend.

The ladies attended Perry's Las Vegas residency, but the concert soon shifted and turned into an unforgettable night for Kimye's daughter.

Per Kim's clips, the nine-year-old was asked to join the Firework singer on stage for a special treat!