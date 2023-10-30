Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand inks major deal with the NBA!
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand has made a huge power move with the NBA!
On Monday, the 43-year-old fashion mogul announced her brand's multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association as the league's official underwear line.
Kim, who rocked a pink blazer suit jacket and a classy, high ponytail for the unveiling, captioned the post, "Introducing the SKIMS and NBA partnership. @SKIMS is now the Official Underwear Partner of the @NBA, @WNBA and @Usabasketball."
Per TMZ, The Kardashians star also shared, "I am incredibly proud of SKIMS partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS growing influence on culture."
Additionally, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who posed in the announcement post with Kim, said, "We look forward to bringing NBA fans and SKIMS users unique experiences, new offerings, and premium products through our partnership."
Kim's ground-breaking new partnership follows the creation of the SKIMs men's line, which she unleashed with the help of a few high-profile athletes, including Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr. and San Fransisco 49ers star Nick Bosa.
According to Forbes, SKIMS is currently valued at $4 billion.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian