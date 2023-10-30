Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand inks major deal with the NBA!

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand is now the official underwear partner of the NBA. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

On Monday, the 43-year-old fashion mogul announced her brand's multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association as the league's official underwear line.

Kim, who rocked a pink blazer suit jacket and a classy, high ponytail for the unveiling, captioned the post, "Introducing the SKIMS and NBA partnership. @SKIMS is now the Official Underwear Partner of the @NBA, @WNBA and @Usabasketball."

Per TMZ, The Kardashians star also shared, "I am incredibly proud of SKIMS partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS growing influence on culture."

Additionally, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who posed in the announcement post with Kim, said, "We look forward to bring i ng NBA fans and SKIMS users unique experiences, new offerings, and premium products through our partnership."



Kim's ground-breaking new partnership follows the creation of the SKIMs men's line, which she unleashed with the help of a few high-profile athletes, including Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr. and San Fransisco 49ers star Nick Bosa.