Kris Jenner gets sweet birthday tributes from Kim, Khloé, and more: "queen of our world!"
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and her siblings gave their momager Kris Jenner special birthday tributes on Instagram!
The Kar-Jenners took Election Tuesday to honor the "queen of their world" who turned 69.
The 44-year-old SKIMS founder dropped a throwback snap of herself as a child sitting on her mom's lap and wrote in the caption, "I am so beyond grateful for the love and support you show each of your kids."
Kim continued, "It really is unmatched and am just so lucky I get to experience true unconditional love like this. I love you so much and celebrating you today and every day!"
Meanwhile, Khloé shared a photo dump of memories with the reality star while praising Kris for being a "selfless, beautiful, kind, and loving mommy," in her lengthy tribute.
The Kar-Jenners rock Kris Jenner-themed pjs for momager's birthday
KoKo also shared a glimpse at the matriarch's intimate birthday gathering via her Stories that included, multiple cakes, pastries galore, and matching pajamas with Kris' laughing face on them.
Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner were tagged in the pic that gave an up-close look at their adorable pjs.
Rounding out the tributes is Rob Kardashian, who sweetly wrote under a pic of Kris gazing at her birthday cake, "Happy Birthday mama !! @krisjenner. I love you so much! Wishing you good health and Happiness forever mom ! Thank you for being the best mom to all of us."
Cover photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP