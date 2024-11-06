Kris Jenner gets sweet birthday tributes from Kim, Khloé, and more: "queen of our world!"

Kris Jenner was honored by all of her Kar-Jenner kids with heartfelt Instagram tributes for her 69th birthday. © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The Kar-Jenners took Election Tuesday to honor the "queen of their world" who turned 69.

The 44-year-old SKIMS founder dropped a throwback snap of herself as a child sitting on her mom's lap and wrote in the caption, "I am so beyond grateful for the love and support you show each of your kids."

Kim continued, "It really is unmatched and am just so lucky I get to experience true unconditional love like this. I love you so much and celebrating you today and every day!"

Meanwhile, Khloé shared a photo dump of memories with the reality star while praising Kris for being a "selfless, beautiful, kind, and loving mommy," in her lengthy tribute.