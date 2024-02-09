Kylie Jenner goes full momager with new look: "Kris Jenner is quaking"
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has transformed into her iconic momager, Kris Jenner, in her latest social media snap.
The 26-year-old dropped the new photo via Instagram on Friday.
Kylie gave a smize for the camera as she flaunted a much-shorter new 'do, quite reminiscent of her 68-year-old mom.
"kris jenner is quaking," she captioned the selfie.
The look didn't go unnoticed by the inspiration, as Kris dropped a comment referencing Ice Spice's latest track by writing, "you're not even the fart."
The full lyric, of course, takes a deeper dig as the Bronx native raps, "Think you're the s**t, b***h? You not even the fart."
Amid all the Kris chatter, other fans took their replies in a different direction.
"She's turning into timmy," one user wrote.
With his own signature short dark hair, Timothée Chalamet is certainly not a wild leap!
While the 27-year-old actor has been making a splash in the headlines with the Dune: Part Two press tour, Kylie hasn't made any further public appearances with her beau.
However, she can be expected to attend some of the premieres for the sci-fi sequel, as Kylie – and Kris! – secretly attended Timothée's Wonka screening last December.
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner