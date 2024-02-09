Kylie Jenner goes full momager with new look: "Kris Jenner is quaking"

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has transformed into her iconic momager, Kris Jenner, in her latest social media snap.

Kylie Jenner paid homage to her mom, Kris Jenner (c.), in her latest social media selfie. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

The 26-year-old dropped the new photo via Instagram on Friday.

Kylie gave a smize for the camera as she flaunted a much-shorter new 'do, quite reminiscent of her 68-year-old mom.

"kris jenner is quaking," she captioned the selfie.

The look didn't go unnoticed by the inspiration, as Kris dropped a comment referencing Ice Spice's latest track by writing, "you're not even the fart."

The full lyric, of course, takes a deeper dig as the Bronx native raps, "Think you're the s**t, b***h? You not even the fart."

Amid all the Kris chatter, other fans took their replies in a different direction.

"She's turning into timmy," one user wrote.

With his own signature short dark hair, Timothée Chalamet is certainly not a wild leap!

While the 27-year-old actor has been making a splash in the headlines with the Dune: Part Two press tour, Kylie hasn't made any further public appearances with her beau.