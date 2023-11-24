North West's hilarious roast of Kim Kardashian's 2023 Met Gala look goes viral!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's 2023 Met Gala outfit got brutally roasted by North West in a hilarious clip that's going viral!

When it comes to strong fashion opinions, North West really is her father Kanye's daughter.

The latest episode of The Kardashians features North (10) getting sassy, complaining about her mom's dress looking like something from the dollar store – a shade delivered right to the designer's face!

"North can be critical," Kim explains to the camera. "I had John Galliano fitting me for a dress and North was giving notes. This is just her vibe."

Later on in the episode, North and her cousin Penelope Disick (11) called Jared Leto's cat costume "cringe" and made fun of Pete Davidson's look.

"You're going to the Met Gala, Pete. Not the gas station!" North said in a perfectly paced line delivery.

I think we've found the next Joan Rivers, people!

It was a busy night for North, who also spilled the beans to Kendall that Kim secretly hated her outfit.