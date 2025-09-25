Ray J threatens Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner with RICO case: "It's worse than Diddy"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's ex, Ray J, shockingly claimed that he's aiding the feds in building a RICO case against her and Kris Jenner!

Ray J (r.) alleged that federal authorities are building a RICO case against Kim Kardashian (c.) and her mother, Kris Jenner – with his help. © Collage: Aliah Anderson & Bennett Raglin & Manny Carabel / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the One Wish singer's viral interview with Chrisean Rock, he warned that the authorities are coming for the SKIMS mogul and her momager.

"The federal RICO I'm about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy," the 44-year-old entertainer said.

He continued, "I'm talking about, I'm on the news every day. I'm gonna say a lot of s***. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds is coming. There's nothing I can do about it."

Ray J cryptically added, "It's worse than Diddy," shockingly referencing the disgraced media mogul who faced sexual trafficking and racketeering charges earlier this year.

The artist has been feuding with his ex and her mother, whom he accuses of leaking a sex tape in 2007.