Why is Kim Kardashian "in a spiral" over Kanye West's explosive new documentary?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is reportedly "petrified" over Kanye West 's new documentary film , In Whose Name? – and here's why!

Kim Kardashian (r.) is apparently not happy with her portrayal in the Kanye West (l.) documentary, In Whose Name? © IMAGO / MediaPunch

A Kim K. insider claims that the SKIMS co-founder is worried about something "deeply personal" being revealed in the doc that "she has no control over," per the U.S. Sun.

Because Kim spent her career building the "perfect" image, the tipster explained that she's been freaking out over the film.

"Kanye’s documentary has her in a spiral," the source said.

"Her team were ordered to get an advance copy."

They added that The Kardashians star did "a really good job of coming out of her marriage," after divorcing Ye, and doesn't like her portrayal in the doc.

The movie's first trailer highlighted the exes' drama as they were captured arguing before the Champion rapper walked out on his former wife.

Kim, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with Ye, has reportedly worked really hard to change the narrative about their relationship – but according to the insider, the documentary "tears that apart."