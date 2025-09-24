Kim Kardashian shades Kanye West while posing topless for Vogue!

France - Kim Kardashian bared it all for Vogue France and seemingly shaded Kanye West !

Kim Kardashian dripped in diamonds for her Vogue France cover and got honest about seemingly relying on her Kanye West's (r.) opinions on her fashion during their marriage. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The 44-year-old's "magazine bucket list" came true when she posed topless and in 700 Cartier diamonds for the publication's new October issue.

Kim was captured barefaced to introduce a new version of herself who is "more minimal" and "more real."

But The Kardashians star got extra "real" when she dished on how she got her newfound confidence!

"Only over the past three or four years have I gained this confidence," Kim began, continuing, "before, I constantly needed to check with someone before making a decision.

"Can you imagine? It's crazy to rely so much on others' opinions."

The SKIMS founder didn't outright mention her ex-hubby, but she has previously credited him for curating her style during their marriage.

Kim noted, "Today, I know exactly what I want. It's exhilarating."

Kanye has remarried since he and Kim finalized their divorce in 2022, tying the knot with Bianca Censori – who's been accused of copying the mogul with her risqué looks!