Kim Sae-ron, up-and-coming Netflix star, tragically dies
Seoul, South Korea - South Korean star Kim Sae-ron, who starred in the Netflix drama Bloodhounds, has tragically died.
Kim, one of South Korea's most promising actors, was just 24 years old.
According to the South Korean news platform Naver News, the star was found dead in her apartment by a friend on Sunday afternoon.
Police found no signs of foul play and later deemed her death a suicide, multiple outlets, including the New York Times, reported on Monday.
"We believe she made an extreme choice and plan to handle it as a suicide," law enforcement said.
Kim began her career at the age of nine and was considered a rising star.
In 2010, she took on the lead role in the action thriller The Man from Nowhere, the most successful film of the year in South Korea.
She has also starred in numerous TV shows, most recently in the popular 2023 series Bloodhounds.
In April 2023, however, her career suffered a serious setback when she was fined around $15,000 for causing a car accident under the influence of alcohol in 2022.
Since then, Kim had largely withdrawn from the public eye.
If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline by calling or texting 988 for free and confidential support. You can also text "HOME" to 741741 anytime for the Crisis Text Line and access to live, trained crisis counselors.
Cover photo: YONHAP / AFP