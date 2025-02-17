Kim Sae-ron, up-and-coming Netflix star, tragically dies

Seoul, South Korea - South Korean star Kim Sae-ron, who starred in the Netflix drama Bloodhounds, has tragically died.

South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron, who starred in the hit 2023 Netflix drama Bloodhounds, tragically died on Sunday at just 24 years old. © YONHAP / AFP

Kim, one of South Korea's most promising actors, was just 24 years old.

According to the South Korean news platform Naver News, the star was found dead in her apartment by a friend on Sunday afternoon.

Police found no signs of foul play and later deemed her death a suicide, multiple outlets, including the New York Times, reported on Monday.

"We believe she made an extreme choice and plan to handle it as a suicide," law enforcement said.

Kim began her career at the age of nine and was considered a rising star.

In 2010, she took on the lead role in the action thriller The Man from Nowhere, the most successful film of the year in South Korea.

She has also starred in numerous TV shows, most recently in the popular 2023 series Bloodhounds.

In April 2023, however, her career suffered a serious setback when she was fined around $15,000 for causing a car accident under the influence of alcohol in 2022.