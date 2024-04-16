Did Kourtney Kardashian shade Kim at her lavish birthday celebration?

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian launched her birthday season in true Aries style with multiple cakes, a yacht, and some shade towards Kim K !

Kourtney Kardashian launched her birthday festivities with friends, cake, and a yacht while also throwing a little shade at her sister! © Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardashian

On Monday, the soon-to-be 45-year-old Poosh founder dropped a new photo dump on Instagram that highlighted her early bday festivities.

The dump first featured Kourt posing in front of a white cake with a gold and orange glittery cake topper that read, "Happy Birthday To The Most Exciting To Look At."

The shady topper was a dig towards the SKIMs mogul calling her eldest sister – whom she has often feuded with – "the least exciting to look at" on a 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Other cakes presented to Kourt included a bright blue cake with a pink border with the words "Aries Baby," a white cake with blue icing that read "Just Living Life," plus a glittery pink cake.

While her guest's faces weren't revealed in the snaps, one pic did catch Kourt's husband, Travis Barker's, tattooed hand giving her one of her cakes.