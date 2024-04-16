Did Kourtney Kardashian shade Kim at her lavish birthday celebration?
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian launched her birthday season in true Aries style with multiple cakes, a yacht, and some shade towards Kim K!
On Monday, the soon-to-be 45-year-old Poosh founder dropped a new photo dump on Instagram that highlighted her early bday festivities.
The dump first featured Kourt posing in front of a white cake with a gold and orange glittery cake topper that read, "Happy Birthday To The Most Exciting To Look At."
The shady topper was a dig towards the SKIMs mogul calling her eldest sister – whom she has often feuded with – "the least exciting to look at" on a 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Other cakes presented to Kourt included a bright blue cake with a pink border with the words "Aries Baby," a white cake with blue icing that read "Just Living Life," plus a glittery pink cake.
While her guest's faces weren't revealed in the snaps, one pic did catch Kourt's husband, Travis Barker's, tattooed hand giving her one of her cakes.
If this is how the new mom is starting off her birthday season, who knows what she'll do next!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardashian