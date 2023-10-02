Kourtney Kardashian spills the tea on Kim's shady "Not Kourtney" chat

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian clarified who's in the group chat called "Not Kourtney" that Kim Kardashian shadily revealed in the season 4 premiere of The Kardashians !

Kourtney Kardashian (r.) name-dropped who's in the "Not Kourtney" group chat that Kim revealed on The Kardashians. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian & kourtneykardash

Over the weekend, the 44-year-old pregnant Poosh mogul exposed the members of the "Not Kourtney" group chat after the explosive debut episode of the Hulu reality TV series' latest season.

During a heated phone conversation, the 42-year-old SKIMs mogul told her sister, "All of your friends call us complaining."

"We're on a group chat labeled 'Not Kourtney,' so we know, and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us, and have to figure out why you're such a different person and why you have this vendetta," Kim spatted to the Lemme founder amid the fight.

Kourt dropped a screenshot of a text thread with her friends, Allie Rizzo Sartiano, Phil Riportella, and Simon Huck, via her Instagram story, where they revealed that they aren't in the group chat Kim mentioned on the latest episode.