Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get hot and heavy on Emmy Awards red carpet
Los Angeles, California - In typical Kravis style, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoyed some heavy PDA as the pair hit the red carpet for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
The new parents attended Monday's ceremony in matching black suits in their first high-profile appearance since welcoming baby Rocky Thirteen last November.
The 44-year-old reality star wore her hair slicked back as she rocked a black lace bra under the tuxedo, while Travis went for a traditional black dress shirt and bowtie paired with dark sunglasses.
Kourt and the 48-year-old drummer didn't hold back as they shared a passionate kiss on the carpet – surprising literally no one.
Travis took center stage during the opening of the annual TV awards, where host Anthony Anderson paid homage to the history of the silver screen in a live musical montage.
The Blink-182 drummer played the drums as Anthony sang In the Air Tonight by Phil Collins as a tribute to Miami Vice.
The couple's red carpet outing comes after Travis's ex, Shanna Moakler, stirred up some drama with the Kar-Jenner family after alleging that the musician once had an affair with Kim Kardashian – a claim both Travis and Kim have denied.
Cover photo: Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP