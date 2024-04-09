Kourtney Kardashian drops glimpse of baby Rocky in Turks and Caicos
Turks and Caicos - Kourtney Kardashian's baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker joined his mom and family on their spring break getaway!
The Kar-Jenner siblings weren't the only ones enjoying the fun in the sun this vacay.
On Tuesday, the 44-year-old Poosh founder shared another photo dump that highlighted her family's lavish Turks and Caicos trip.
The dump first featured a single shot of Kourt posing in front of a stunning sunset on a balcony while wearing an off-the-shoulder, black summer dress.
The Kardashians star then snuck in a peek at little Rocky – albeit just his tiny foot – as the five-month-old sat on his mom's lap while she soaked her feet in the pool.
More snaps showed stunning views of the beach and clear skies, plus a look at Kourt's breakfast, which included crepes and mini pancakes.
While enjoying her time away with siblings, nieces, and nephews, Kourt also took time to honor her postpartum journey.
On her IG story, the Lemme founder slammed the "pressure" to bounce back after having a baby and urged all the new mommies out there to be "kind" to themselves.
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash