Kourtney Kardashian drops glimpse of baby Rocky in Turks and Caicos

Turks and Caicos - Kourtney Kardashian 's baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker joined his mom and family on their spring break getaway!

Kourtney Kardashian shared another look at her family's breathtaking, tropical plus a new glimpse at Rocky Thirteen Barker. © Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardashian

The Kar-Jenner siblings weren't the only ones enjoying the fun in the sun this vacay.

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old Poosh founder shared another photo dump that highlighted her family's lavish Turks and Caicos trip.

The dump first featured a single shot of Kourt posing in front of a stunning sunset on a balcony while wearing an off-the-shoulder, black summer dress.

The Kardashians star then snuck in a peek at little Rocky – albeit just his tiny foot – as the five-month-old sat on his mom's lap while she soaked her feet in the pool.

More snaps showed stunning views of the beach and clear skies, plus a look at Kourt's breakfast, which included crepes and mini pancakes.

While enjoying her time away with siblings, nieces, and nephews, Kourt also took time to honor her postpartum journey.