Kourtney Kardashian says Khloé's "criticism" is why she exited family group chat!

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian 's tension boiled over on the latest episode of The Kardashians!

Kourtney (r.) and Khloé Kardashian's tension heated up after the Lemme founder left their family group chat. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/khloékardashian & kourtneykardash

The Kar-Jenners, including Caitlyn and Rob, reunited to bid adieu to their family home on the reality TV series' Oct. 30 episode.

Yet, the sweet moment did very little for Kourt and KoKo's brewing drama.

The Lemme founder revealed that she exited her family's group chat due to her sister's "negativity" and "talking s*** about everything and everyone."

Kourt dished in her confessional, "Khloe is just talking negatively about somebody who posted something. 'Oh my gosh, this person,' and just, like, talking s*** about them and, 'How could they post this,' you know, just analyzing it."

She added, "I'm like, 'Really?' This is not what we have time for, and I just said, 'Let them live their lives, you know?'"