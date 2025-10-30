Kourtney Kardashian says Khloé's "criticism" is why she exited family group chat!
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian's tension boiled over on the latest episode of The Kardashians!
The Kar-Jenners, including Caitlyn and Rob, reunited to bid adieu to their family home on the reality TV series' Oct. 30 episode.
Yet, the sweet moment did very little for Kourt and KoKo's brewing drama.
The Lemme founder revealed that she exited her family's group chat due to her sister's "negativity" and "talking s*** about everything and everyone."
Kourt dished in her confessional, "Khloe is just talking negatively about somebody who posted something. 'Oh my gosh, this person,' and just, like, talking s*** about them and, 'How could they post this,' you know, just analyzing it."
She added, "I'm like, 'Really?' This is not what we have time for, and I just said, 'Let them live their lives, you know?'"
Khloé calls Kourtney "lame" amid growing feud!
The Good American co-founder in her confessional slammed Kourt for being a "p****" and "lame" after leaving the chat.
"You want to say I'm negative? I'm miserable? You are projecting," Khloé said.
"You are unhappy in your life and you're taking it out on me. Whatever you're going through, work it out, don't flip s*** on me. I’m a very happy, positive, loving person. I live a great life. You can suck my big, fat d***" – yikes!
Kourtney noted that's she's trying to move with "light and love" these days, which is why she isn't feeling Khloé's "criticism" as of late. Will things get even uglier between them?
The Kardashians drops new episodes every Thursday on Hulu.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/khloékardashian & kourtneykardash