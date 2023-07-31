Kourtney Kardashian and her mini-me indulge in super self-care fun

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope Disick treated themselves to manis, pedis, and more over the weekend!

Kourtney Kardashian (r) and Penelope Disick had another iconic mom-daughter weekend that included manis and pedis. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/pandkourt & kourtneykardashianbarker

Mom and mini-time is in full effect!

The pregnant 44-year-old Poosh owner dropped footage from her mom-daughter time on Instagram and TikTok.

The two dropped their skincare routine on the pair's joint TikTok page, where Kourt also flaunted her fresh face.

The clip began with the two holding up the peace sign before using various beauty products, though Kourt kept her routine simple by touching up her eyebrows.

The Lemme founder rocked an oversized black T-shirt and styled her short haircut into a messy high ponytail, while Penelope wore a white T-shirt and kept her brown tresses pulled back with a trendy headband.

The end of the video featured Kourt and P doing an "after" look as they collapsed on the floor and cutely pouted at the camera.