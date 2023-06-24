Kourtney Kardashian bares baby bump in sexy bikini

Kourtney Kardashian is bumping along in her newest Instagram snaps, giving everyone a full-length look at her baby bump in her sexy bikini!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian gave the world a full look at her growing baby bump while sporting a stunning bikini!

Kourtney Kardashian has everyone green with envy as she looks stunning in her sexy swimwear with her adorable baby bump.  © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

The 44-year-old Kardashians star is having a sweet, sweet summer.

And she's most certainly not letting her bump stop her from modeling sexy swimwear!

On Friday, Kourt dropped a photo dump on Instagram that highlighted her poolside fun with her kids.

The expecting momma is first seen giving face in a sultry selfie as her eyes peek over her large, black shades.

The image was followed by more clips and pics of the family day, with a shot featuring her daughter Penelope Disick relaxing in the pool on a watermelon-print inflatable float.

But the true star of the carousel of pics is the full-body pic the Lemme founder shared showing her cute bump as she wore a green, two-piece halter top string bikini.

Kourtney Kardashian's exciting pregnancy journey

Kourt captioned the post "sweet summer," along with an array of green fruit emojis.

The reality star first publicly revealed her pregnancy at her hubby Travis Barker's Blink-182 concert at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Mrs. Barker paid tribute to the band's 1999 music video for the track, All The Small Things, as she was seen holding up a sign that reads, "Travis I'm pregnant," while excitingly jumping up and down.

Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

