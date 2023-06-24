Kourtney Kardashian bares baby bump in sexy bikini

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian gave the world a full look at her growing baby bump while sporting a stunning bikini!

Kourtney Kardashian has everyone green with envy as she looks stunning in her sexy swimwear with her adorable baby bump. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

The 44-year-old Kardashians star is having a sweet, sweet summer.

And she's most certainly not letting her bump stop her from modeling sexy swimwear!

On Friday, Kourt dropped a photo dump on Instagram that highlighted her poolside fun with her kids.

The expecting momma is first seen giving face in a sultry selfie as her eyes peek over her large, black shades.



The image was followed by more clips and pics of the family day, with a shot featuring her daughter Penelope Disick relaxing in the pool on a watermelon-print inflatable float.

But the true star of the carousel of pics is the full-body pic the Lemme founder shared showing her cute bump as she wore a green, two-piece halter top string bikini.