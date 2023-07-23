Kourtney Kardashian flaunts growing baby bump in latest photo dump

Los Angeles, California - It seems that Kourtney Kardashian won't be slowing down with the pregnancy posts anytime soon, as the Poosh owner has rolled out another photo dump that features her baby bump at center stage.

Kourtney Kardashian continues to show off her maternity glow on social media in fashion-forward style. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

When it comes to showing off a pregnancy via social media in style, Kourtney Kardashian may take the cake!

Sure, RiRi might be the queen of maternity street style, but Kourt is giving all the expecting mamas a run for their money in terms of blowing up her Instagram feed with snaps of her growing baby bump!

On Saturday, the reality TV star and business owner posted a series of snaps to her IG feed with a simple yet perplexing caption: "lost and found."

The first of the 10 newly shared photos features a moody, black-and-white shot of Kourtney posing while wearing a semi-sheer halter jumpsuit. Kourt also dded two photos of herself wearing a silver two-piece set with a matching small bag and chic black sunglasses.

Kourt's fan base is clearly feeling her maternity style, which she's been showing off her baby bump more often than not as of late.