Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker channel Forrest Gump for new health project

Kourtney Kardashian (r.) and Travis Barker (l.) are asking fans to join them on their new health launch – Run, Travis, Run. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

On Tuesday, the 45-year-old Poosh owner and her 47-year-old hubby dropped a new Instagram clip in honor of Travis' new "run and wellness experience" called Run, Travis, Run!

The video, which Kourt reposted on her Stories, featured Travis recreating an iconic scene from the Tom Hanks film Forrest Gump.

As the Blink-182 drummer puts on Forrest's famous red cap and dashes across an open field, the Kardashians star is seen cheering him on, saying "Run, Travis, Run!" in a Southern accent.

Travis captioned the post, "I JUST FELT LIKE RUNNING," and further explained the health launch on his Instagram Stories.

"After my accident in 2008 more than 70% of my body was burnt and I was told by doctors that I may never be able to walk or play drums the same again. I was never athletic and I never played sports but I immediately had this urge to prove everyone wrong including myself," the musician wrote.