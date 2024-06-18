Kourtney Kardashian shares magical look at Disney World trip

Orlando, Florida - Kourtney Kardashian pulled up to the House of Mouse for a magical trip!

Kourtney Kardashian documented her Disney World trip via Instagram after a sweet Father's Day tribute to her husband. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

On Monday evening, the 45-year-old reality star showed why she'll always be a big kid at heart.

Kourt, who had a Mickey Mouse-themed baby shower, documented her Walt Disney World trip via her IG story.

The Kardashians star's clips highlighted a fireworks show at Magic Kingdom, plus Kourt enjoying some of the rides at Epcot and a look at the glowing Cinderella Castle.

It's safe to assume that her tribe joined her during the magical outing since the trip comes on the heels of Father's Day.

Speaking of which, the Poosh founder gave her followers another peek at her son Rocky for her tribute to Travis Barker.

The mom of four dropped a photo dump featuring Kravis' baby boy – keeping his face hidden – while honoring the Blink-182 drummer for keeping their clan "safe and protected."

Yet Kourt's post got some backlash from her followers since she snubbed her ex, Scott Disick, who is the dad of her three older kids.