Kourtney Kardashian drops never-before-seen risqué fit pics

Kourtney Kardashian dropped rare, NSFW snaps of her stunning wedding outfits! © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardashian

The 43-year-old The Kardashians star honored the one-year anniversary of the designing her Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown for her and Travis Barker's Italian nuptials.

In the new photo dump shared on Sunday, Kourt dropped rare snaps of the custom-made short white gown while also dishing on the design process.

"The first inspiration for my dress was when Travis and I were watching Guns N' Roses November Rain video one night before we were even engaged, and we said to each other 'this has to be our wedding'," she wrote in the lengthy caption.

"She was wearing a short dress and I thought to myself 'I need a short dress!' I had more visions inspired by some 1990s campaigns of Monica Bellucci shot by Helmut Newton for Blumarine."

The carousel of pics featured the mom of three on Zoom calls with her team and photos looking at pages of inspo for her veil, which featured a replica of Travis' head tattoo. It also included early sketches of the veil and dress and how it finally looked on the big day.

In a follow-up post, the Poosh owner shared more intimate snaps from the happy occasion featuring her black reception dress, which had a similar design to her wedding gown.