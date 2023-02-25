Which Kardashian-Jenner slays the most when it comes to style?

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner are the true fashionistas of their family but which of the three has the best style?

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian are each consummate fashionistas, but which of these three sisters reigns supreme as the queen of fashion?

Between Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian, who reigns supreme as the queen of fashion? Apologies to Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and momager Kris Jenner who have also across-the-board slayed stylish looks. But when it comes to making a true fashion statement and being deeply invested in all-things beauty, Kimmy Cakes, Kourt, and young Kylie outrank them. That being said, it's time to get down to the nitty-gritty. Which of the three reality stars are truly the queen of fashion? We take a look at Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie's chic looks to see which of the three stylish sisters slays all day.

Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Though Kylie Jenner is the youngest of the trio, the beauty mogul has made a roar in fashion with her sultry and bold looks. © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner That's not to suggest that Ms. Kylie should be slept on in any way. Though the youngest of the trio, the 25-year-old Kylie's Cosmetics owner became a billionaire due to her love of beauty. When it comes to style, the young mom is in a league of her own and isn't afraid of showing a little skin here and there, as she's proved recently with her spicy bikini looks. But perhaps the large replica of a lion's head that she sported at Paris Fashion Week is what truly put Kylie into the big leagues. Sure, the attire caused an uproar, but what's the purpose of art if not cause a little controversy? And like a true Leo, Kylie's is the queen of any jungle!

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian is every '90s baby's dream with her recent transition to grunge attire, lace-up pieces, and her unapologetic use of black. © Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardashian The new Mrs. Barker has now entered the chat. Last, but certainly not least, is the eldest daughter of the famous clan, whose style evolution also transformed before our very eyes. Due to her petite frame, there's not really much Kourtney can't pull off, but it's the 43-year-old's recent turn to grunge that's made her one to watch. There's no doubt her PDA-filled romance and eventual marriage to Travis Barker inspired the Poosh owner's significant change. Yet no one's complaining, as many people stan gothic Kourtney.