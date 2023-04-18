Kourtney Kardashian gets risqué birthday tribute from "soulmate" Travis Barker

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian was showered with love and some NSFW PDA from her husband Travis Barker on her birthday.

Travis Barker (r) paid tribute to Kourtney Kardashian on her 44th birthday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/travisbarker

On Tuesday, the 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer pair tribute to his Aries queen on her 44th trip around the sun.

Barker posted a plethora of snaps on Instagram in honor of his bride whom he dubbed as his "soulmate."

"My soulmate. I’m so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile," Barker wrote in the caption.

"You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife."

The carousel post features pics of Kravis doing what they do best: packing on the PDA while giving a glimpse into their home life.

The photo dump includes a snap of Kourt sleeping in their bed, a pic of the Poosh owner in wedding dress from their Santa Barbara nuptials, and a cheeky glimpse at Kourt's backside while rocking a pair of cut-out pants.