Kourtney Kardashian has birthday bash at bowling alley for wholesome family fun

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian had some bowling fun with her loved ones as she continues to celebrate her 44th birthday .

Kourtney Kardashian (l) hit up a bowling alley for some birthday fun with her family. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

The Poosh owner was showered with love as she hit up a bowling alley for more b-day fun.

Per the newly dropped snaps, Kourt and company had some wholesome fun, and the birthday girl looked just as stylish as ever.

The Kardashians star paired her "birthday girl" headband with a chic ensemble consisting of a black bralette, an animal print skirt and a matching jacket with fur trim.

The pics show Kourt soaking in the birthday love alongside her siblings, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, as well her as her hubby Travis Barker, who also partook in a photoshoot with his wifey.

In one snap, the couple is seen lying down on one of the bowling lanes, with the lifestyle guru looking directly at the camera as the Blink-182 drummer places his hand on Kourt's stomach.

More pics feature Khloé picking up Kourt as she sticks her tongue out while holding up a peace sign, Kim holding up a cheeky birthday card, and Kourtney posing with two of her children: Penelope and Reign.