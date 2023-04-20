Kourtney Kardashian shows off "dreamy" b-day getaway with Travis Baker

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian gave her Instagram followers an inside look at her magical birthday vacation with her husband, Travis Barker .

Kourtney Kardashian's 44th birthday celebration continued with a dreamy vacay, flowers, and cake. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardashian

44 never looked better!

On Wednesday, the Kardashians star continued celebrating her big birthday with a look back at her dreamy vacay with her hubby.

Kourt dropped a photo dump that showed off the spouses' luxurious stay at San Ysidro Ranch.

The first pic showed a bed covered with and surrounded by rose petals and bouquets of red roses.

The snap was followed by a sweet clip of the Poosh owner blowing out the candles on a chocolate cake covered in flowers, raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries.

"Feeling so overwhelmed with gratitude for all of the birthday love and wishes. Turning 44 was a dream," she captioned the carousel post.

More footage from the trip featured a mariachi band that performed for Mrs. Barker, a huge bouquet of colorful tulips, and a hot pink balloon letter arrangement that read, "Happy Birthday Mom Love MPR."