Kourtney Kardashian shows off "dreamy" b-day getaway with Travis Baker
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian gave her Instagram followers an inside look at her magical birthday vacation with her husband, Travis Barker.
44 never looked better!
On Wednesday, the Kardashians star continued celebrating her big birthday with a look back at her dreamy vacay with her hubby.
Kourt dropped a photo dump that showed off the spouses' luxurious stay at San Ysidro Ranch.
The first pic showed a bed covered with and surrounded by rose petals and bouquets of red roses.
The snap was followed by a sweet clip of the Poosh owner blowing out the candles on a chocolate cake covered in flowers, raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries.
"Feeling so overwhelmed with gratitude for all of the birthday love and wishes. Turning 44 was a dream," she captioned the carousel post.
More footage from the trip featured a mariachi band that performed for Mrs. Barker, a huge bouquet of colorful tulips, and a hot pink balloon letter arrangement that read, "Happy Birthday Mom Love MPR."
Is Travis Barker's ex causing drama with Kourtney Kardashian?
Unfortunately, there was one person who wasn't giving Kourt any b-day love.
Shanna Moakler, Travis' ex-wife and the mother of his children, Landon and Alabama, threw more shade at the reality star after a fan made a comment about Kourt spending time with her kids.
Under a recent selfie Moakler posted, a user wrote, "I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus. 'He's been through Hell' 'Kourtney has filled a void for me.' #parentalalienationawareness."
The Blink-182 drummer's ex replied to the comment, writing, "she posts more of my kids then her own, lol."
Ouch!
Hopefully Moakler's shady comment won't lead to more drama for the Barkers!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardashian