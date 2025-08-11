Kourtney Kardashian has unexpected response to new mom-shaming backlash: "Thank you"

Kourtney Kardashian actually thanked her followers for "looking out" for her after she posted an image of baby Rocky Barker on a boat without a life jacket.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Did Kourtney Kardashian clap back at the controversy surrounding baby Rocky Barker not wearing a life jacket on a boat?

Kourtney Kardashian gave an insightful response after being heavily criticized for having her young son Rocky Barker pictured without a life jacket on a boat.
After the 46-year-old Lemme founder was criticized under her latest Instagram post for ignoring safety protocols, Kourt took to her Stories to respond to her haters.

The post featured a screenshot of a life vest for infants, and she surprisingly wrote, "Update: bought a life vest that fits! Good looking out. Honestly didn't think about some of the dangers."

She added, "Thank you for making me aware and hopefully this helps make other mommies aware of the dangers of certain types of boating without a life vest."

Kourt's followers should be grateful since she gave an insightful response rather than one of her usual clapbacks!

Under the same dump, The Kardashians star did coyly hit back at the recent rumors that she's expecting another baby.

Yet, some of her followers also praised her "unfiltered" content as Kourt also posed pics of herself in a two-piece swimsuit and indulging in fluffy pancakes.

