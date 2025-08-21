Kourtney Kardashian flaunts NSFW look after dismissing baby rumors

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian further shut down pregnancy rumors with a daring, NSFW look !

Kourtney Kardashian bared her bosom in a sexy lingerie top that also featured tiny nipple clamps. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

The 46-year-old completely dispelled the baby chatter with an erotic spin on nightwear, which she dropped via her Instagram story.

Kourt was captured in a sheer, lingerie babydoll top that featured lace trimmings and tied in the front.

The plunging top was accompanied by black satin pants, voluptuous curly hair, bold makeup, and most notably, what appeared to be nipple chains.

If this risqué fit doesn't prove that Kourt isn't expecting a baby right now, nothing will!

The mom of four recently hit back at the rumors by boasting that she's been "eating pancakes and jumping off cliffs" after fans insinuated that she was hiding her stomach behind her son Rocky in a photo dump.

The same post also stirred backlash from users who criticized Kourt for not having her son in a safety vest while on the back of a boat, and she later thanked fans for letting her know about the risks.