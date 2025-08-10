Kourtney Kardashian hits back at pregnancy talk as new post sparks backlash

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has shut down the allegations that she's expecting her fifth child!

Kourtney Kardashian got backlash for not having a life vest on her 21-month-old son in her latest post. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

The 46-year-old Poosh owner has been hit with pregnancy rumors for most of this summer, and under her latest Instagram dump, Kourt finally put the chatter to rest once and for all.

The reality star shared a look at her Idaho family vacation with hubby Travis Barker and their blended family, including their son, Rocky Thirteen.

The first image featured Kourt snuggling Rocky while cruising in a boat – which led to fans assuming that she was "hiding" her alleged baby bump.

One fan wrote, "Rumors have it that you're pregnant Kourtney," to which The Kardashians star hit back, "Eating pancakes and jumping off cliffs."

The drama didn't stop there, though, as the image also sparked controversy from a few of Kourt's followers who questioned why her 21-month-old son wasn't wearing a life vest.

Another user quipped, "Protects her son's face from the internet but doesn't protect him from possibly drowning…..priorities."