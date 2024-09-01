Kourtney Kardashian pays tribute to Sabrina Carpenter in cheeky post

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian channeled Sabrina Carpenter's carefree attitude in a new post inspired by the buzzy singer's new album.

Kourtney Kardashian (l.) channeled Sabrina Carpenter's carefree attitude in a new post inspired by the buzzy singer's new album. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kourtneykardash & @sabrinacarpenter

In a new photo dump shared Sunday, the eldest Kar-Jenner sister showed off her chic adventures as of late.

"my give a f**ks are on vacationnnnn," she wrote in the caption, borrowing a line from Sabrina's hit single Espresso.

In several of the snaps, Kourtney rocked a "corpcore" set featuring a cropped black blazer and matching shorts with a blue dress shirt as she posed on a white bean bag.

The slideshow also featured some glimpses inside her lavish home, as well as a peek at the camera crew hard at work on the next season of The Kardashians.

The mom of four also promoted her Lemme line with a photo of the brand's latest billboard along with some campaign photos that saw her sucking on a lollipop as she posed for the cameras.

Since dropping her new album, Short n' Sweet, on August 23, Sabrina Carpenter has seemingly taken over the pop culture zeitgeist.