Kourtney Kardashian pays tribute to Sabrina Carpenter in cheeky post
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian channeled Sabrina Carpenter's carefree attitude in a new post inspired by the buzzy singer's new album.
In a new photo dump shared Sunday, the eldest Kar-Jenner sister showed off her chic adventures as of late.
"my give a f**ks are on vacationnnnn," she wrote in the caption, borrowing a line from Sabrina's hit single Espresso.
In several of the snaps, Kourtney rocked a "corpcore" set featuring a cropped black blazer and matching shorts with a blue dress shirt as she posed on a white bean bag.
The slideshow also featured some glimpses inside her lavish home, as well as a peek at the camera crew hard at work on the next season of The Kardashians.
The mom of four also promoted her Lemme line with a photo of the brand's latest billboard along with some campaign photos that saw her sucking on a lollipop as she posed for the cameras.
Since dropping her new album, Short n' Sweet, on August 23, Sabrina Carpenter has seemingly taken over the pop culture zeitgeist.
But always ahead of the curve, the Kardashian clan was quick to get in on the buzz around the 25-year-old, as Kim tapped Sabrina to model for SKIMs back in April.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kourtneykardash & @sabrinacarpenter