Kim Kardashian dishes on Kanye West divorce: "I had a bit of Stockholm syndrome"

Kim Kardashian dished on the fallout of her divorce from Kanye West and the toll of his erratic behavior during the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian reflected on the emotional and physical toll of her marriage to Kanye West on The Kardashians' season 7 premiere!

Kim Kardashian looked back at the toll her divorce from Kanye West (l.) has had on her health during Thursday's season premiere of The Kardashians. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & ZUMA Press In Thursday's episode, the 45-year-old mogul got candid about her health struggles amid her tumultuous relationship with her erratic ex-husband. "I haven't had psoriasis since I got divorced, and it just started coming back," she shared as she spoke on the set of her upcoming TV series, All's Fair. Kim said that she's felt "pretty tested" by Ye lately, explaining, "I mean, I have psoriasis again. I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect." In her confessional, the American Horror Story star shockingly revealed that she "always felt like I had a bit of Stockholm syndrome" while married to Kanye and admitted that she's "f**king sad" about how things are between them now.

Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis as she gets candid about Ye

Kim Kardashian (r.) revealed on The Kardashians the she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm, which could be a result of Ye's erratic behavior. © IMAGO / Starface Kim continued, "I always felt really bad and always protected and always wanted to help him." She explained that she previously felt that she "should've stuck it out" or might have been able to help him, but now, she said no longer feels "that responsibility personally." Meanwhile, in the teaser for the upcoming episodes, the SKIMS co-founder is diagnosed with a small aneurysm, which she revealed to her mom Kris Jenner and older sister Kourtney Kardashian. Kim became emotional over the news in the clip, as she was later seen crying on the phone as she asked, "Why the f**k is this happening?" The multi-hyphenate, who shares four kids with Ye, admitted earlier in the episode that she's "happy" that their marriage is over. Still, Kim slammed the narrative that she has the "luxury of walking away and not dealing with him ever again."