Kourtney Kardashian spills her best postpartum style and beauty tips

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian just shared her favorite postpartum fashion and beauty tips with fans on Instagram!

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram story on Tuesday to share some of her post-baby style and beauty tips with fans! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Kourtney and her husband Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker welcomed their son Rocky Thirteen in November.

The Kardashians star took to her Instagram story on Tuesday to share some of her post-baby style and beauty tips with fans!

"Getting dressed postpartum while breastfeeding=throwing on an oversized coat, flat shoes pretty much always, loves leggings, sweats, anything baggy and comfortable aka husband’s vintage t shirts and dickies," Kourt wrote as she rocked a baggy tan trench coat.

"And anything super fast to throw on=less time away from my baby the better."

Then Kourt moved on to beauty tips, revealing her personal "2 minute hair & makeup with a baby" routine.

"Dab @kosas concealer, curl lashes, one coat mascara, brush eyebrows, clear @kyliecosmetics lipgloss," she said, shouting out her little sister Kylie Jenner's beauty brand!

"Hair wet left to dry however it wants (tuck it in jacket lol)," Kourtney added.

She noted that "a good playmat for baby to play on while you quickly do this routine is everything…or dad’s arms."