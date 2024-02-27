Kourtney Kardashian spills her best postpartum style and beauty tips
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian just shared her favorite postpartum fashion and beauty tips with fans on Instagram!
Kourtney and her husband Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker welcomed their son Rocky Thirteen in November.
The Kardashians star took to her Instagram story on Tuesday to share some of her post-baby style and beauty tips with fans!
"Getting dressed postpartum while breastfeeding=throwing on an oversized coat, flat shoes pretty much always, loves leggings, sweats, anything baggy and comfortable aka husband’s vintage t shirts and dickies," Kourt wrote as she rocked a baggy tan trench coat.
"And anything super fast to throw on=less time away from my baby the better."
Then Kourt moved on to beauty tips, revealing her personal "2 minute hair & makeup with a baby" routine.
"Dab @kosas concealer, curl lashes, one coat mascara, brush eyebrows, clear @kyliecosmetics lipgloss," she said, shouting out her little sister Kylie Jenner's beauty brand!
"Hair wet left to dry however it wants (tuck it in jacket lol)," Kourtney added.
She noted that "a good playmat for baby to play on while you quickly do this routine is everything…or dad’s arms."
What is the best way to boost milk supply and combat postpartum hair loss? Kourtney Kardashian weighs in
The Poosh founder then answered a few questions from her followers, who asked for recommendations to boost milk supply and combat postpartum hair loss.
Apparently, Kourt swears by her own brand of Lemme Mama Prenatal Vitamins for the hair loss query.
Oh, well – it wouldn't be a Kar-Jenner post without a self-plug!
Would you try out any of Kourtney's postpartum style and beauty tips yourself?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kourtneykardash