Kourtney Kardashian's step-son under fire for alleged Diddy-themed party

Kourtney Kardashian's step-son Landon Barker (l) broke his silence after being accused of celebrating his birthday with a Diddy-themed bash. © screenshot/instagram/travisbarker

After Travis Barker's son was accused of having a party inspired by the recently indicted Sean "Diddy" Combs for his birthday, Landon cleared his name via TikTok.

The 21-year-old says in the clip, "I'd like to come on here and apologize and address the fact that people are saying I had this whole themed birthday party."

He explains that he went to a club with his friends after having dinner at Nobu with his family, where a promoter said he'd give them "a table and a bottle to make sure we are all good to go."

The rocker claimed that they were unaware of the party's baby oil-themed bottle service, which was a nod to when authorities seized over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant from Diddy's home when he was arrested.

Landon added, "I didn't pick up the bottle once, and I did not condone it. I just went to a club to celebrate my birthday and ended up in a bad situation."