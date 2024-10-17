Kourtney Kardashian's step-son under fire for alleged Diddy-themed party

Kourtney Kardashian's stepson Landon Barker landed in hot water with fans after the young rocker was accused of attending a Diddy-themed birthday party.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian's step-son, Landon Barker, set the record straight after being accused of attending a Diddy-themed party!

Kourtney Kardashian's step-son Landon Barker (l) broke his silence after being accused of celebrating his birthday with a Diddy-themed bash.
© screenshot/instagram/travisbarker

After Travis Barker's son was accused of having a party inspired by the recently indicted Sean "Diddy" Combs for his birthday, Landon cleared his name via TikTok.

The 21-year-old says in the clip, "I'd like to come on here and apologize and address the fact that people are saying I had this whole themed birthday party."

He explains that he went to a club with his friends after having dinner at Nobu with his family, where a promoter said he'd give them "a table and a bottle to make sure we are all good to go."

The rocker claimed that they were unaware of the party's baby oil-themed bottle service, which was a nod to when authorities seized over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant from Diddy's home when he was arrested.

Landon added, "I didn't pick up the bottle once, and I did not condone it. I just went to a club to celebrate my birthday and ended up in a bad situation."

Are the Kardashians worried about Diddy's downfall?

Landon ended the video by sharing, "My apologies go out to everyone I hurt. This wasn't my idea, and I never wanted that to happen."

Kourt's step-son's misunderstanding may have done more harm than imagined as the Kardashians have been repeatedly accused of being a part of Diddy's "freak-off" parties.

Khloé Kardashian recently came under fire for her past remarks about attending the jailed hip-hop star's A-list parties, where she alleged Justin Bieber was also in attendance.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/landonasherbarker & travisbarker

