Kourtney Kardashian's step-son under fire for alleged Diddy-themed party
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian's step-son, Landon Barker, set the record straight after being accused of attending a Diddy-themed party!
After Travis Barker's son was accused of having a party inspired by the recently indicted Sean "Diddy" Combs for his birthday, Landon cleared his name via TikTok.
The 21-year-old says in the clip, "I'd like to come on here and apologize and address the fact that people are saying I had this whole themed birthday party."
He explains that he went to a club with his friends after having dinner at Nobu with his family, where a promoter said he'd give them "a table and a bottle to make sure we are all good to go."
The rocker claimed that they were unaware of the party's baby oil-themed bottle service, which was a nod to when authorities seized over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant from Diddy's home when he was arrested.
Landon added, "I didn't pick up the bottle once, and I did not condone it. I just went to a club to celebrate my birthday and ended up in a bad situation."
Are the Kardashians worried about Diddy's downfall?
Landon ended the video by sharing, "My apologies go out to everyone I hurt. This wasn't my idea, and I never wanted that to happen."
Kourt's step-son's misunderstanding may have done more harm than imagined as the Kardashians have been repeatedly accused of being a part of Diddy's "freak-off" parties.
Khloé Kardashian recently came under fire for her past remarks about attending the jailed hip-hop star's A-list parties, where she alleged Justin Bieber was also in attendance.
