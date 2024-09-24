Khloé Kardashian's past Diddy party revelations spark new concerns

Los Angeles, California - A resurfaced clip showing Khloé Kardashian casually mentioning attending one of Sean "Diddy" Comb's notorious parties has reignited concerns. Was Justin Bieber there?

An old clip shows Khloé Kardashian (center) revealing that she saw Justin Bieber (r.) at one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' past parties. He would have been 20-years-old at the time. © Collage: VALERIE MACON, KEVIN WINTER, & Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the 2014 clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the reality star told her sister Kourtney some of what went down at the party.

"I got on a plane at 5:30 AM," she said, per TMZ.

"Well, this party... I think half the people there were butt-naked... You would have loved it!" Khloé continued.

She then explained who else attended the party, to which Khloé nonchalantly named off a few stars – including Justin Bieber.

What has raised particular concern among fans online is the fact that the Baby singer was only 20 at the time, given the serious crimes recently tied to these infamous "freak-offs."

Other videos showing Justin and Diddy in the past have caused unease among many, who haven't been shy about raising concerns on social media.

Although Justin hasn't spoken out about the situation, including Diddy's recent arrest, he is said to be fully aware of the allegations.