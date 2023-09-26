Kris Jenner says she's the "luckiest mommy" in touching tribute to daughters

Kris Jenner (r.) honored her five daughters in a sweet Instagram tribute for National Daughters Day. © Screenshot/Instagram/krisjenner

The 67-year-old momager showed just how proud she is of her five daughters!

On Monday, Kris celebrated Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner in a moving IG post.

"I am the luckiest mommy in the world to share this beautiful life with my five incredible, loving, kind, generous, strong, smart, creative, amazing daughters!!!" she began in the caption.

The photo dump featured snaps of the Kardashian-Jenner girls, including throwback images of Kris posing with her daughters in front of a white Mercedes-Benz and a look at her matching pajamas with a much younger Kendall and Kylie.

Additionally, the series of pics highlighted Kourt, Kim, and Khloé's childhood.

Kris ended the tribute writing, "I thank God every single day for choosing me to be their mommy!! I love you my girls forever and ever."