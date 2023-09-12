Kourtney Kardashian calls Kim a "witch" in The Kardashians season 4 trailer!

Los Angeles, California - Kim and Kourtney Kardashian 's explosive feud isn't over in The Kardashians season 4 official trailer!

Kim Kardashian (l) and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship remains fractured in the new trailer for The Kardashians season 4. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Looks like time hasn't healed these wounds!

The Hulu reality TV series dropped its first official preview Tuesday, which highlighted Kim and Kourt's ongoing drama.

The two are seen awkwardly sitting together when a producer asks if fans would be surprised to see them in a confessional - which neither answered.

Later, it's revealed that the SKIMs mogul and the Poosh founder are still fighting.

"You think things, so you're getting riled up. I think things so I'm getting riled up," Kim tells Kourtney over the phone, who replies, "You're just a witch. And I hate you."

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian tells a shocked Kris Jenner that the pair haven't reconciled, but KoKo has her own worries as her mom is continually praising the Good American owner's ex, Tristan Thompson, despite his repeated infidelity.

But Kourt, whose current pregnancy is also featured, isn't having it as she flat out tells the NBA star, "I don't think you deserve Khloé."