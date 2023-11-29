Did Kylie Jenner secretly jet go to London to support Timothée Chalamet for his Wonka premiere?

London UK - Word on the street has it that Kylie Jenner jetted off to London in secret to support her boo Timothée Chalamet at his Wonka movie premiere!

Kylie Jenner reportedly went to London to support her boyfriend Timothèe Chalamet. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

According to TMZ, on Tuesday evening the 26-year-old Khy CEO was spotted at a fabulous A-list after-party held at the Royal Festival Hall in honor of her 27-year-old boyfriend's all-star London premiere.



The Kardashians star reportedly – and very discreetly! – touched down at Stansted Airport on her private jet so that she could cheer on Chalamet's red carpet turn.

An insider told the Daily Mail that "Kylie was keeping a very low profile at the party" and was allegedly seen heading into a luxe private room with Timothée "to celebrate" the occasion away from the hustle and bustle of the crowds.

"It was the talk of the party," the celebrity insider added.