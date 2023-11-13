Kylie Jenner supports Timothée Chalamet after "tone-deaf" SNL joke
New York, New York - Kylie Jenner pulled up to the Big Apple after her boo Timothée Chalamet's controversial Saturday Night Live hosting gig.
Live from New York, the 27-year-old actor got support from the 26-year-old Khy founder after his second stint on the NBC sketch comedy series.
On Sunday, Kylie and Timothée were seen arriving separately to the SNL afterparty, with The Kardashians star rocking a sleeveless asymmetrical black top over matching leggings and pumps.
The SNL host sported a blue and red hoodie under a purple sherpa jacket, black jeans, black and white sneakers, and a black baseball cap.
Though Timothée opted out of mentioning his highly-publicized romance with the beauty mogul during his opening monologue, he still found a way to land in hot water with viewers!
Timothée Chalamet's "tone-deaf" SNL Hamas joke gets slammed by viewers
The Wonka star did a tasteless skit that referenced the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.
During his skit with Please Don't Destroy, Chalamet plays an aspiring musician who wants to end his life but decides to audition for the band.
After Timothée's character plays a song for the unimpressed group, he asks if they'll share the track via social media.
When the group asks for his Instagram handle, he shares, "It's Hamas, H-a-m-a-s."
"Yeah, dude, I'm not sharing a song by Hamas on Instagram," Martin Herlihy of Please Don't Destroy replies.
The tone-deaf bit and SNL was harshly criticized by fans on X.
One fan wrote, "SNL and Timothée Chalamet dropping Hamas jokes amidst a war that has so far claimed the lives of more than 4,000 children is vile. Whole families are being wiped out and 242 people are still being held hostage by Hamas."
He has not commented on the controversy.
