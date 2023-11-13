Kylie Jenner supports Timothée Chalamet after "tone-deaf" SNL joke

New York, New York - Kylie Jenner pulled up to the Big Apple after her boo Timothée Chalamet's controversial Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

Live from New York, the 27-year-old actor got support from the 26-year-old Khy founder after his second stint on the NBC sketch comedy series.

On Sunday, Kylie and Timothée were seen arriving separately to the SNL afterparty, with The Kardashians star rocking a sleeveless asymmetrical black top over matching leggings and pumps.

The SNL host sported a blue and red hoodie under a purple sherpa jacket, black jeans, black and white sneakers, and a black baseball cap.

Though Timothée opted out of mentioning his highly-publicized romance with the beauty mogul during his opening monologue, he still found a way to land in hot water with viewers!