Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi twin in chic red moment at latest fashion show

Saint Paul de Vence, France - Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster painted the town (and the front row) red with stunning gowns at Jacquemus' fashion show!

Kylie Jenner (r) and her five-year-old daughter Stormi stunned in matching red-colored dresses at a France fashion show Monday night! © Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage

Red alert!

On Monday, the mom-and-daughter duo turned up in fire 'fits to Jacquemus' Les Sculptures show in Saint Paul de Vence, France, per PEOPLE.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder sizzled in a red-hot Jacquemus mini dress that hugged her curves in the most flattering way imaginable.

The dress featured a chic diagonal cut-out across the chest with a flowy chiffon overlay that draped elegantly across her shoulders.

Kylie finished off the look with a red purse, fiery red heels, sexy black sunglasses, and beautiful gold hoop earrings. Her hair, elegant and soft, flowed down her back. Talk about effortless glam!

But Stormi might have stolen the spotlight in her equally adorable red ensemble. The little fashion mogul-in-training wore a "Le Haut Rica" sweater and red leather pants and cute matching boots from Jacquemus' brand-new collection.