Kylie Jenner drops glamorous behind-the-scenes look at Paris Fashion Week

Paris, France - Kylie Jenner has given fans a peek behind the curtain as she looks back on her stunning appearances at Paris Fashion Week .

Kylie Jenner gave fans an inside look at her Paris Fashion Week looks with a series of social media posts. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

The 26-year-old reality star dropped several posts on her Instagram this weekend highlighting the show-stopping ensembles she rocked in the City of Love.



Kylie shared four posts documenting her silver sequined number from Thursday's Maison Margiela show, which she attended with mom Kris and sister Kim Kardashian.

The mermaid-inspired look featured a wet hairstyle and detached tulle sleeves mimicking gills.

On Saturday, the Khy founder shared a close-up look at her sultry velvet getup featuring a black velvet robe draped over a matching bra, which she wore out the night of the Margiela show.

In the caption, Kylie revealed the look was a vintage piece from a 1992 Alaïa collection.

She completed her round-up with two posts showcasing another black Fashion Week number, this time a strapless dress paired with tan knee-high boots.