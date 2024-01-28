Kylie Jenner drops glamorous behind-the-scenes look at Paris Fashion Week
Paris, France - Kylie Jenner has given fans a peek behind the curtain as she looks back on her stunning appearances at Paris Fashion Week.
The 26-year-old reality star dropped several posts on her Instagram this weekend highlighting the show-stopping ensembles she rocked in the City of Love.
Kylie shared four posts documenting her silver sequined number from Thursday's Maison Margiela show, which she attended with mom Kris and sister Kim Kardashian.
The mermaid-inspired look featured a wet hairstyle and detached tulle sleeves mimicking gills.
On Saturday, the Khy founder shared a close-up look at her sultry velvet getup featuring a black velvet robe draped over a matching bra, which she wore out the night of the Margiela show.
In the caption, Kylie revealed the look was a vintage piece from a 1992 Alaïa collection.
She completed her round-up with two posts showcasing another black Fashion Week number, this time a strapless dress paired with tan knee-high boots.
Kylie Jenner shares details of high-glam looks from Paris Fashion Week
The Kylie Cosmetics founder put a spotlight on her 90s-esque glam with a special post that showed off her smoky eyeshadow and dark lip liner paired with a lighter shade of lipstick.
Her final post, shared on Sunday, gave fans a look at the head-to-toe ensemble in a slideshow fittingly captioned, "parissssss i love u."
The reality star's photo dumps got plenty of praise from fans – and her famous family!
"Kylie, enough….. like I can't handle too much of this perfection! Wow just holy holy wow," Khloé Kardashian wrote under one post.
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner