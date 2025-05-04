Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet enjoy wild night out at Miami club

Miami, Florida - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet turned up the heat during another wild night out – this time at Miami's iconic E11even mega-club!

Kylie Jenner (r.) and Timothée Chalamet recently hit up a Miami mega-club, where the two lovebirds partied until the early morning with some of their good friends. © Collage: IMAGO / Future Image & Starface

On Friday night, Kimothée was spotted packing on the PDA and dancing the night away at the iconic hotspot, known for hosting stars like Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Sources spilled to Page Six that the couple was "having the time of their lives," with "nonstop energy and PDA throughout the night."

The pair, who were joined by a crew of 15 friends, even stayed for a surprise performance by Nelly and Ashanti around 4 AM.

Everyone was "belting out lyrics and jumping along to the beat" during his hit song Dilemma.

Insiders dished that The Kardashians star and the Dune actor were sipping on Don Julio 1942 and vodka shots.

They even got caught up in the moment, "making it rain with singles and dancing like no one was watching," according to insiders.