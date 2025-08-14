Pete Davidson says Ariana Grande's "BDE" remarks left him "embarrassed" and "hurt"

Pete Davidson has admitted that Ariana Grande's famous comment about his manhood left him "embarrassed" and even "hurt" down the road.

By Maxima Michael

New York, New York -Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, the former partner of Ariana Grande, gained a lot of attention for his so-called "Big D**k Energy," but now, he's opened up about the unexpected downsides of his ex's NSFW comments.

Actor Pete Davidson (l.)) and singer Ariana Grande were a couple in 2018.
Actor Pete Davidson (l.)) and singer Ariana Grande were a couple in 2018.  © Nicholas Hunt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Appearing on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, the 31-year-old spoke about the intense attention he received while he dated – and was previously engaged to – Ariana in 2018.

In a reply to a fan, the 32-year-old said that Pete was "like 10 inches" in an apparent nod to his manhood.

She deleted the post soon after, but Pete was forever stuck with the reputation.

Rihanna gets fans buzzing about baby no. 3's gender again with latest look
Rihanna Rihanna gets fans buzzing about baby no. 3's gender again with latest look
Elon Musk: Elon Musk praises "good guy" JD Vance as he weighs in on DC takeover
Elon Musk Elon Musk praises "good guy" JD Vance as he weighs in on DC takeover

As he revealed in the interview, the comedian admitted that the praise actually left him "embarrassed" and even "hurt" down the road.

"I don't want to victimize myself in any way because I'm cool, but the sexualization of me – if that was a girl, people would be like, there would be a march for it," he said, adding, "Seriously. You're just talking about my d**k all day."

While he didn't name-drop Ariana, he explained that the chatter began when he began dating someone "out of his league," and online trolls didn't understand it.

"But you know, they were like, 'This guy must have big d**k energy.' And then someone confirmed it," he said, likely giving a nod to Ariana's comment.

Pete Davidson opens up about the pressure of the spotlight

Pete Davidson would like to keep his private life and career more separate.
Pete Davidson would like to keep his private life and career more separate.  © CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Pete went on to add that the attention to his private life can become frustrating, as his professional work is often overlooked.

"I was embarrassed by it because… no one talked about any work I was doing," Pete said. "They were just like, 'Oh, that's the f**k stick.' And that hurt so much."

Ariana isn't the only A-lister Pete has been linked to, as he has also dated Margaret Qualley, Phoebe Dynevor, Emily Ratajkowski, and Madelyn Cline.

Have Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet secretly split up?
Kylie Jenner Have Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet secretly split up?
Britney Spears reacts to ex Kevin Federline's explosive new tell-all
Britney Spears Britney Spears reacts to ex Kevin Federline's explosive new tell-all

He was also famously with Kim Kardashian for just under a year, and the reality star candidly admitted that his "BDE" spurred her initial interest in him.

Now, though, the King of Staten Island star is happily dating model Elsie Hewitt, and the two recently revealed they're expecting their first baby together.

Cover photo: Collage: Nicholas Hunt & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Ariana Grande: