Pete Davidson says Ariana Grande's "BDE" remarks left him "embarrassed" and "hurt"

New York, New York - Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, the former partner of Ariana Grande , gained a lot of attention for his so-called "Big D**k Energy," but now, he's opened up about the unexpected downsides of his ex's NSFW comments.

Actor Pete Davidson (l.)) and singer Ariana Grande were a couple in 2018. © Nicholas Hunt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Appearing on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, the 31-year-old spoke about the intense attention he received while he dated – and was previously engaged to – Ariana in 2018.

In a reply to a fan, the 32-year-old said that Pete was "like 10 inches" in an apparent nod to his manhood.

She deleted the post soon after, but Pete was forever stuck with the reputation.

As he revealed in the interview, the comedian admitted that the praise actually left him "embarrassed" and even "hurt" down the road.

"I don't want to victimize myself in any way because I'm cool, but the sexualization of me – if that was a girl, people would be like, there would be a march for it," he said, adding, "Seriously. You're just talking about my d**k all day."

While he didn't name-drop Ariana, he explained that the chatter began when he began dating someone "out of his league," and online trolls didn't understand it.

"But you know, they were like, 'This guy must have big d**k energy.' And then someone confirmed it," he said, likely giving a nod to Ariana's comment.