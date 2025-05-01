Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA on Lakers date night

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet had a sweet date night ahead of the 2025 Met Gala !

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet (l.) were seated courtside for another PDA-filled date night. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The courtside cuties displayed some sweet PDA while watching the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves' game on Wednesday night in California.

Kimothée was seen kissing and cuddling as they enjoyed the game, where Kylie was sporting a chic, casual 'fit that featured a one-shoulder white tank top and black leather pants.

Timothée matched with his girlfriend with a black-and-white t-shirt that honored late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, black jeans, and Timberland boots.

The lovebirds, who were spotted at Coachella earlier this year, have been sparking engagement rumors as of late, as insiders suggest that the A Complete Unknown star is ready to propose soon.