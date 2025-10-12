Kylie Jenner teases return of "King Kylie" era with handcuffs and chains
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has tapped back into her alter-ego "King Kylie" for her next launch!
The 28-year-old beauty mogul teased a new Kylie Cosmetics drop, and she used her most daring era to promote it.
On Saturday, Kylie shared a tantalizing clip of herself handcuffed and escorted by police officers while walking through a jail facility in slow motion.
The reality star rocked a tiny black bra, matching micro-shorts, sheer black tights, black pumps, and silver chains attached to her hips.
She further hyped up her launch in the caption, writing, "TOMORROW … ON SNAPCHAT @ KING KYLIE."
Kylie coyly implied that her next drop will be King Kylie-coded when she re-posted a tweet from July 2022 that read, "If I just so happen to do a King Kylie collection, what products would you guys like to see?"
The Kardashians star – who will make her movie debut in Charli XCX's upcoming film – was also captured in a skimpy, white tank top that had the words "King" in black, bold letters plus leather pants.
All hail King Kylie!
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner