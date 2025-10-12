Kylie Jenner teases return of "King Kylie" era with handcuffs and chains

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has tapped back into her alter-ego " King Kylie " for her next launch!

Kylie Jenner has seemingly confirmed that her next Kylie Cosmetics drop will be King Kylie-coded with her latest promo. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

The 28-year-old beauty mogul teased a new Kylie Cosmetics drop, and she used her most daring era to promote it.

On Saturday, Kylie shared a tantalizing clip of herself handcuffed and escorted by police officers while walking through a jail facility in slow motion.

The reality star rocked a tiny black bra, matching micro-shorts, sheer black tights, black pumps, and silver chains attached to her hips.

She further hyped up her launch in the caption, writing, "TOMORROW … ON SNAPCHAT @ KING KYLIE."

Kylie coyly implied that her next drop will be King Kylie-coded when she re-posted a tweet from July 2022 that read, "If I just so happen to do a King Kylie collection, what products would you guys like to see?"