Kylie Jenner teases return of "King Kylie" era with handcuffs and chains

King Kylie is back! Kylie Jenner has tapped into her most daring fashion era in honor of her latest drop from her Kylie Cosmetics line.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has tapped back into her alter-ego "King Kylie" for her next launch!

Kylie Jenner has seemingly confirmed that her next Kylie Cosmetics drop will be King Kylie-coded with her latest promo.
Kylie Jenner has seemingly confirmed that her next Kylie Cosmetics drop will be King Kylie-coded with her latest promo.  © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

The 28-year-old beauty mogul teased a new Kylie Cosmetics drop, and she used her most daring era to promote it.

On Saturday, Kylie shared a tantalizing clip of herself handcuffed and escorted by police officers while walking through a jail facility in slow motion.

The reality star rocked a tiny black bra, matching micro-shorts, sheer black tights, black pumps, and silver chains attached to her hips.

Blake Lively's salary offer for It Ends With Us got leaked – will it change things in Justin Baldoni legal battle?
Celebrities Blake Lively's salary offer for It Ends With Us got leaked – will it change things in Justin Baldoni legal battle?

She further hyped up her launch in the caption, writing, "TOMORROW … ON SNAPCHAT @ KING KYLIE."

Kylie coyly implied that her next drop will be King Kylie-coded when she re-posted a tweet from July 2022 that read, "If I just so happen to do a King Kylie collection, what products would you guys like to see?"

The Kardashians star – who will make her movie debut in Charli XCX's upcoming film – was also captured in a skimpy, white tank top that had the words "King" in black, bold letters plus leather pants.

All hail King Kylie!

Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

More on Kylie Jenner: