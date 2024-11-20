Kylie Jenner convinces "terrified" Khloé Kardashian to face fear of new piercing
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner had a "proud" little sister moment after encouraging Khloé Kardashian to face her fears!
There's nothing like having a little sister talk her big sister into getting a piercing.
The Good American co-founder, who's always been "terrified" of piercings, attempted to put on a brave fan as she got a second ear piercing.
Kylie documented a shaken KoKo getting pierced by professional body piercer Harrison McCall via Instagram on Tuesday.
The fitness enthusiast said in the clip, "Oh my god, I don't know if I can do this, like, are we 'ok' that we do this? I don't know if I want to."
Yet, the Khy mogul stayed by KoKo's side for support, telling her big sister off-camera, "Just hold my hands. Don't even think about it. Get out of your head."
The 27-year-old's advice worked, as Khloé was able to sit through the session and quipped after it was over, "Oh, that was fine!"
Kylie further shared her pride over her sister's big step in the caption under the post, writing, "made @khloekardashian get a second piercing. i'm so proud of her !!!!!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner & @khloekardashian