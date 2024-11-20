Kylie Jenner convinces "terrified" Khloé Kardashian to face fear of new piercing

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner had a "proud" little sister moment after encouraging Khloé Kardashian to face her fears!

Khloé Kardashian was convinced by her little sister to get a second piercing, despite her apprehension over piercings! © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

There's nothing like having a little sister talk her big sister into getting a piercing.

The Good American co-founder, who's always been "terrified" of piercings, attempted to put on a brave fan as she got a second ear piercing.

Kylie documented a shaken KoKo getting pierced by professional body piercer Harrison McCall via Instagram on Tuesday.

The fitness enthusiast said in the clip, "Oh my god, I don't know if I can do this, like, are we 'ok' that we do this? I don't know if I want to."

Yet, the Khy mogul stayed by KoKo's side for support, telling her big sister off-camera, "Just hold my hands. Don't even think about it. Get out of your head."

The 27-year-old's advice worked, as Khloé was able to sit through the session and quipped after it was over, "Oh, that was fine!"