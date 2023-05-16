Travis Scott "not thrilled" about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner 's ex, Travis Scott, is reportedly not a fan of the reality star's rumored romance with Timothée Chalamet.

On Monday, sources revealed to ET that the 34-year-old rapper, who shares two children with the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister, "is not thrilled about Kylie moving on."

Nevertheless, the insider revealed that the pair are not letting it impact their parenting of 5-year-old Stormi and 1-year-old Aire.

"They are still cordial and focused on co-parenting and being the best parents they can be," the source said.

Kylie hasn't confirmed her alleged romance with the 27-year-old actor, but the dating rumors first began in April.

After the rumors first emerged, the 25-year-old's car was spotted in Timothée's driveway, suggesting that the unexpected celebrity pairing may be real after all.

Still, sources close to the stars have revealed that Kylie may not be totally ready to move on from the Sicko Mode rapper just yet.