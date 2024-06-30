The Kardashians go wild at Khloé's country-themed birthday bash!
After turning the big 4-0 on Thursday, the reality star celebrated her birthday with her family and friends at the "Khloé Saloon" on Saturday night.
The Kar-Jenners, including Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie, were dripping in diamonds and denim at the party, and Khloé gave fans a peek into her getting-ready process with a transition video on Instagram.
The clip began with KoKo getting her glam done in a silky blue top before her makeup artist put her brush to the camera, making way for the transition to Khloé's complete look.
The Good American mogul wore a denim corset top with matching distressed jeans and a denim cowboy hat, all of which featured diamond adornments. The post also confirmed that the birthday party was being filmed for an upcoming episode of The Kardashians with a shot of the camera crew in Khloé's room.
Older sister Kim gave her POV of the party on her IG page, sharing a look inside the bash and revealing her ensemble for the big night.
Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie rock cowboycore fashion for Khloé's birthday
Kim may have looked like she was wearing denim, but up close, the fabric of her light-blue corset and matching pants actually appears to be suede.
Like the birthday girl, the 43-year-old completed her outfit with plenty of bling, including a large cross necklace.
Unsurprisingly, Kourtney twinned with her hubby, Travis Barker, in denim button-downs. The eldest Kardashian gushed over the night on her page and also shared a snap of herself with Khloé and their mutual pal Nicole Williams English.
Kylie didn't post anything on her account, but she was spotted in a video shared by Khloé as she danced to Drake's hit One Dance while rocking a dark-wash denim minidress.
Prior to the birthday bash, the Revenge Body star received a flood of heartfelt tributes, including a message from Kim, proving that the nasty feud playing out on The Kardashians right now has since been resolved!
The mom of two also got a sweet shoutout from her ex, Tristan Thompson, who called her his "best friend" in a heartfelt Instagram message.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian