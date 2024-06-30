The Kardashians go wild at Khloé's country-themed birthday bash!

Khloé Kardashian put the wild in Wild West at her country-themed 40th birthday bash alongside her sisters! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@khloekardashian

After turning the big 4-0 on Thursday, the reality star celebrated her birthday with her family and friends at the "Khloé Saloon" on Saturday night.

The Kar-Jenners, including Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie, were dripping in diamonds and denim at the party, and Khloé gave fans a peek into her getting-ready process with a transition video on Instagram.

The clip began with KoKo getting her glam done in a silky blue top before her makeup artist put her brush to the camera, making way for the transition to Khloé's complete look.

The Good American mogul wore a denim corset top with matching distressed jeans and a denim cowboy hat, all of which featured diamond adornments. The post also confirmed that the birthday party was being filmed for an upcoming episode of The Kardashians with a shot of the camera crew in Khloé's room.

Older sister Kim gave her POV of the party on her IG page, sharing a look inside the bash and revealing her ensemble for the big night.