Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori leaves fans even more confused as she responds to critics

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West 's wife, Bianca Censori , gave some rare insight into how she handles critics – with the help of a doppelgänger!

Bianca Censori has finally addressed the intense backlash she's faced after marrying rapper Kanye West. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The 30-year-old reportedly had a young woman wearing a plastic, Censori-inspired mask give her responses during the chat with Interview Magazine, which was published on Tuesday.

When asked if she ever felt "trapped" in her own image, the masked woman replied, "A woman in the public eye is forced to watch versions of herself multiply without her consent."

She added, "People project, people invent, people erase. So she sculpts the versions they create, the phantom selves."

Censori, who reportedly wed Ye in 2022, has been the subject of intense backlash for her risqué 'fits and apparent style similarities to the rapper's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.