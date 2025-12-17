Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori leaves fans even more confused as she responds to critics
Los Angeles, California - Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, gave some rare insight into how she handles critics – with the help of a doppelgänger!
The 30-year-old reportedly had a young woman wearing a plastic, Censori-inspired mask give her responses during the chat with Interview Magazine, which was published on Tuesday.
When asked if she ever felt "trapped" in her own image, the masked woman replied, "A woman in the public eye is forced to watch versions of herself multiply without her consent."
She added, "People project, people invent, people erase. So she sculpts the versions they create, the phantom selves."
Censori, who reportedly wed Ye in 2022, has been the subject of intense backlash for her risqué 'fits and apparent style similarities to the rapper's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
Bianca's double insists she doesn't feel "trapped" by her image
The Can't Tell Me Nothing emcee has also been accused of "controlling" his wife by making her wear her widely-criticized NSFW looks.
Yet, the Yeezy architect's "double" insisted, "She's not trapped in her image. She's multiplying it until the original becomes myth."
The doppelgänger added, "Bianca views social media neutrally, not as something she's emotionally invested in, but as a space where perception mutates quickly and publicly."
"She doesn't seek praise or backlash, but she pays attention to how both form and circulate. They're two sides of the same perceptual mechanism, and the contrast between them is useful," the double added.
