Kylie Jenner pays a sneaky tribute to Timothée Chalamet with steamy iPhone photo

Los Angeles, California - Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been packing on the PDA lately, and now it seems like the A-listers are ready to make their romance official!

Kylie Jenner was recently spotted in Milan at a fashion show rocking a photo of boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, on the background of her iPhone. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ellemexico

On Thursday, Elle Mexico posted a photo of the 26-year-old reality star at the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week.

She sported an all-black outfit with matching shades and slicked-back hair.

Kylie was also holding her phone, and her wallpaper showed a close-up photo of herself with boo Timothée, who can be seen kissing her on the cheek!



The photo's caption, which was originally shared in Spanish, read, "Love is in the air! We caught up with Kylie Jenner upon her arrival at the [Prada] show in Milan and couldn't help but notice that she has the cutest wallpaper."

Kimothée have been spotted together on several outings in recent months, but they haven't yet publicly confirmed their relationship.

Could this new wallpaper be a big hint that things are getting even more serious between the two, or could it just be another string of clever PR moves?