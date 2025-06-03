Kylie Jenner's hairstylist Jesus Guerrero's cause of death revealed

Los Angeles, California - The cause of Jesus Guerrero's death has been revealed nearly three months after the celebrity hairstylist tragically passed away.

Guerrero, the longtime stylist and friend of Kylie Jenner, died of natural causes, per Us Weekly.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner revealed that the 34-year-old's death was caused by two fungal infections – pneumocystis pneumonia (PCP) and disseminated cryptococcus neoformans.

The outlet reported that Guerrero's sister confirmed he had been in the hospital prior to his death in February, saying, "He didn't tell a lot of people.

"People who saw him said, 'You need to get rest and help,' and he seemed to believe he could push through it and get better, and unfortunately, that wasn't the case," she added.

Kylie Jenner, who stepped up to cover the funeral costs for Guerrero's family, paid tribute to her late friend in an emotional post a few days after his death.

"Jesus was more than my friend – he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support," the 27-year-old wrote. "I don't know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side."

At the end of April, Kylie admitted that grieving his death "isn't getting easier."

"It's just getting lonelier," she said.

