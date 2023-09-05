Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet make romance official with major PDA!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have officially gone public with their romance at the latest Los Angeles show on Beyoncé 's Renaissance World Tour!

It looks like Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet aren't keeping things "low-key" anymore, per their new sighting at Beyoncé's LA concert. © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & IMAGO / Zoonar

Celebrities flocked to the SoFi Stadium for Queen Bey's birthday show on Monday amid her ongoing Renaissance takeover.

Spotted packing on the PDA were none other than the 26-year-old beauty mogul and the Dune star, who enjoyed the concert from the VIP area of the arena.

In viral photos, Kylie and Timothée sweetly smooched before chatting while the Oscar nominee took a drag of a cigarette.

In other clips, the pair, who first sparked dating rumors in May, embraced and danced together during the performance,

Before this, the two were seen entering the stadium together with Kendall Jenner in tow.

For the event, Kylie rocked a messy updo with gold earrings as her boo kept it simple with a black baseball cap and jacket.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner's family was also at the star-studded concert, including Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kris Jenner.